© Now Breaking News

    Sir John Chilcot: a Sir Humphrey for our times

    Politics
    0
    Andrew Tyrie (Con, Chichester) appeared determined to make Sir John say that Tony Blair had misled the Commons. Sir John was careful not to put it quite like that. Repeatedly he resorted to...
    What is the difference between a 'Hard' and 'Soft' Brexit?

    Politics
    0
    After the UK voted to leave the European Union in June 2016 questions began to arise about what Britain's break with the EU would look like. No state has left the European Union before,...
    Ministers fear UK-EU trade deal could take decade as Walloons torpedo Canada agreement

    Politics
    0
    There are fears that a ‘lowest common denominator’ deal could be given to Britain, with vital aspects beneficial to the UK taken out as it passes through parliaments on the Continent.  Department of International...
    Berlin mayor pleads against return of 'far-Right and Nazis', as anti-immigration AfD set to...

    Politics
    0
    Berliners have watched from their windows as supporters of the anti-Muslim Pegida movement marched through the streets, chanting slogans about taking Germany back from the immigrants.  The far-Right is on the march in Germany...
    Speculation grows about Mark Carney's future at the Bank of England

    Politics
    0
    Speaking before Parliament’s Economic Affairs Committee this week, Mr Carney said it was an “entirely personal decision” when asked about his future. He said: “Like everyone, I have personal circumstances which I have to...
    • Michigans-Jabrill-Peppers-undecided-on-draft-Jake-Butt-tears-ACL_f.jpg

      Jabrill Peppers is uncertain whether he’ll return to Michigan next season or declare for the NFL Draft. The versatile linebacker and returner was forced to sit out Michigan’s 33-32 loss to Florida State in the Orange Bowl on Friday night with a hamstring injury that he tweaked in practice a day earlier. Teammate Jake Butt, […]

    • hi-res-79958086c0276fd3d1825e5d822b3a36_crop_north.jpg

      Jordan Johnson/Getty Images Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol was forced to the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings. Per the Grizzlies’ communications department on Twitter, Gasol is officially listed as day-to-day after his X-rays were negative. Ronald Tillery of the Commercial Appeal noted Gasol was limping “pretty badly” around the locker […]

    • promo306578028width650api_keykq7wnrk4eun47vz9c5xuj3mc

      A senior Turkish government official says it is unlikely the policeman who killed Andrey Karlov acted alone. Andrey Karlov, left, was assassinated by Mevlut Mert Altintas, right, on December 19, 2016. THE COP who assassinated the Kremlin’s envoy to Turkey had been involved in a sexual relationship with a Russian woman who may have been […]

      Latest Update

