1. Wilde cooking, Normandy

Under the enticing name of the Wilde Kitchen, Irish expat Sinéad Allart (née Wilde) offers three-day small-group gourmet breaks in the countryside south-west of Cherbourg. As well as classes in the succulent art of cooking traditional dishes like poulet Vallée d’Auge and teurgoule – respectively, chicken with cream and apples, and the Norman version of rice pudding – the holidays include outings to local markets and restaurants. You also get to visit an organic cider press and cook a full meal in the centuries-old bread oven of a neighbouring farm. Accommodation is in a beautifully converted barn that has two ensuite b & b rooms plus a self-catering apartment.

Three-day courses, including food and lodging, from £1060pp, based on two people sharing, one-day courses £140pp (00 33 6031 78 373; wildekitchen.net). Greg Ward

2. Cream of cuisine in the Pays d’Auge

The lush meadows of the Vallée d’Auge, south-east of Caen, are home to all that’s best about Norman cuisine – namely, the dairy cows, and the fruit orchards. Cheese and cream, apple and cider are the essential ingredients on every menu hereabouts. There are two adjoining rural gîtes just west of Livarot in the heart of cheese country – Les Petits Matins Bleus, a charming brick cottage that can sleep five, and Les Pommiers, which has four separate double suites, each with private terrace. They both offer weekend cooking classes for groups of six to 10 guests, with instruction in English and a focus on local organic produce.

A weekend’s b & b in Les Pommiers from £155; a group of five in Les Petits Matins Bleus will pay £390, cooking courses £560-780 for a week (petitsmatinsbleus.com). GW



Cheese is an essential part of a culinary trip to Normandy



3. Seafood in Finistere

If you see seafood as a major reason to visit Brittany, why not head to southern Finistere to find out where all that wonderful fish comes from? France’s largest traditional fishing port, Le Guilvinec, is still home to more than 250 boats. At Haliotika, a fishing-themed tourist attraction on the waterfront, you can learn about the industry and watch the afternoon fish auction on weekdays. Real enthusiasts can spend a full day at sea on a fishing boat – or just walk down the street and enjoy a fishy feast at the Poisson d’Avril restaurant.

Admission to Haliotika is £5 (00 33 2985 82 838; haliotika.com). GW



A Breton oyster farm



4. House party, Languedoc

So you want a French cooking holiday without, you know, being overwhelmed by too many super-confident French people? So you fly to Carcassonne or Toulouse, travel on to Pexiora and thence to the Domaine St Raymond. Here cuisine is tackled in a house-party atmosphere – small groups (10 max), with proper application but also ample wine and down-time, and immoderate conviviality in to-sigh-for surroundings. The English-run French House Party Experience puts on residential courses of all stripes in a splendidly converted vintage farm. There’s drama, creative writing, art and song writing – but cookery is a cornerstone. Two top French chefs, one Michelin-starred, lead the cooking sessions which, obviously, feed the group. But there are outings, wine and market visits, restaurant meals, laughter and much else besides. Cooking, say, guinea fowl with Sechuan pepper probably never was so stress-free.

The five-night, six-day Gourmet Explorer is £1,290pp (01299 896819; frenchhouseparty.co.uk). Anthony Peregrine



Carcassonne



5. Michelin stars in Provence

There may be more picturesque spots than La Cadière-d’Azur wherein to brush up one’s Mediterranean cooking, but I doubt it. The hill-capping village is a conspiracy of winding streetlets, into which the Hostellerie Bérard has woven itself over the decades. It’s a simply terrific hotel with a Mich-starred restaurant. The veteran chef René Bérard established its reputation as one of the finest tables in Provence. He now dispenses wisdom and experience on five-night, four-day residential cooking courses. They cover everything, from Sisteron lamb to seafood from the ports just down the hill on the Med coast. You’ll visit markets, cook lunch, then eat it on the terrace. Afternoons include outings to vineyards and other key Provençal destinations.

Five-night courses from £1,268pp, three-night all-inclusive breaks from £420 (0033 494 901143; hotel-berard.com). AP