Five-month-old Schnauzer, Juno, had to be rescued after getting her head wedged between two bars during an afternoon walk in Stockport.

“Juno was out on her walk and, as a young, excitable dog, was running around very fast,” RSPCA Animal Welfare Officer Steve Wickham said in March.

“She ran full pelt into the fence and her head went straight in between the bars. I don’t know for sure how she managed to do it but once her head was in there it was completely stuck.”

The RSPCA and Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service helped free the canine who thankfully did not suffer any injuries in the mishap.

2. Slippery customer