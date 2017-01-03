6. Pedalling on the Canal du Midi

There’s much to be said for biking up hills and mountains. There’s much to be said against it, too, especially when one could be pedalling on the relative flat of the banks of the Canal du Midi. Thus does one appreciate one’s surroundings and the places one passes through, rather than puffing oblivious and keeling over unconscious. Headwater will set you off, self-guided, along the said canal, from Carcassonne, via villages and pint-sized ports, down to Narbonne, back to Béziers and on out to Sète, a swirl of a port-town, its canals and quays coated with folk from all points around the Med. Along the way, there’s fine vine countryside, tielle cuttlefish pies and cassoulet, and the inexpressible pleasure of seeing others tangle with locks when you don’t have to.

From £1,209 per person for an eight-night trip, including bikes, breakfasts and transfers (01606 828140; headwater.com). AP

7. Roya Valley, Provence

In Provence, opportunities for hiking, biking, climbing, riding and hurling oneself about in water are boundless. The hyper-active need never pause, except to eat their sandwiches. One of the best sites, though not best-known, is the Roya valley, rising behind Nice, towards the Italian border. At the hill-village of Breil-sur-Roya, rather a grand little train trip up from Nice, Roya Evasion can lay almost anything on, especially if it’s waterborne – but also hiking and mountain biking. I’ve rafted with these people, and lived, so they must be competent. They all speak English, too. My choice would be their six days of varied family activity – canyoning, rafting, hiking the nearby Mercantour national park – with five nights in a beautifully sited b & b. Full board – picnics at midday – with all activities included.

From £427 adults, £355 children, flights not included (0033 493 049146; royaevasion.com). AP

8. Family fun, Dordogne

Few regions in France are as eminently suited to activity-driven family holidays as the Dordogne. Hiking between cliff-top chateaux, pedalling through vineyards, high-octane kayaking, or gentle paddling in a canoe along the Dordogne River – this rural region in south-west France appeals to parents and kids of all ages. Bags of glorious green space to run wild in and a sweeping horizon often empty of anything man-made crowns the fantastic, family-fun package. Camping is first-rate too, with some wonderful sites offering tree-houses and yurts as well as more down-to-earth riverside pitches. Exodus has a fantastic, two-centre Dordogne Family Activity Week with full-day guided cycling, canoeing and walking excursions. Accommodation is on riverbank campgrounds.

From £899, including breakfast and four lunches, flights and transfers (0845 287 7562; exodus.co.uk). Nicola Williams



La Roque-Gageac, in the Dordogne



9. Rambling in the Upper Dordogne Valley

With its ensemble of hill-top villages, country inns and abbey churches tucked away in the sticks, the Upper Dordogne Valley showcases the natural spoils of rural France sans crowds. The English and French fought tooth and nail here during the Hundred Years War. But even before that this riverside idyll of fertile meadow, limestone crag and earthy woodland bordering on the Lot was highly sought after. In the 12th century Henry Court-Mantel, the eldest son of Henry II of England, plundered the ancient pilgrimage town of Rocamadour, only for fever to strike and kill him off soon afterwards. Sherpa Holidays has a 10-day, self-guided Hidden Treasures of the Dordogne walking holiday with daily baggage transfers starting in the red sandstone village of Meyssac, 15 miles from Brive la Gaillarde airport.

From £990, excluding flight. (0800 008 7741; sherpa-walking-holidays.co.uk). NW

10. Walking the vineyards of Burgundy

This has to rank as one of the most enjoyable activity holidays in the world – a gentle hike through world-famous vineyards that will burn off just enough calories to allow you to indulge every evening. Southern Burgundy has some of the most famous vineyards anywhere: Aloxe Corton, Meursault, Gevrey-Chambertin and many more. World Walks offers a variety of self-guided itineraries through these vineyards. My favourite is the eight-day Dijon to Meursault itinerary, which takes in all the best vineyards, including Marsannay and Nuits St Georges, as well as a pause in Beaune, the self-appointed capital of Burgundian wine.

From £860pp, with accommodation in three- and four-star hotels (01242 254353; worldwalks.com). Giles Milton

