1. Historic opera in Paris and Versailles

This imaginative itinerary from Martin Randall is a great opportunity to combine great singing with remarkable venues. It starts with the chance to hear Cecilia Bartoli performing Angelina in Rossini’s La Cenerentola at the intimate and historic Opera Royal at Versailles which was built for Louis XV in 1770. It then transfers to Paris itself for a concert by Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov singing Italian arias at the wonderful new Philharmonie hall. Also in Paris you see Monteverdi’s Il ritorno d’Ulisse in patria with Magdalena Kozená and Rolando Villazón, at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées. The tour is led by Patrick Bade, lecturer on the history of opera for Christie’s.

From £2,455, including return tickets on Eurostar from London, coach transfers, accommodation in four star hotels with breakfast and four dinners with wine. Departs February 25-March 1. Martin Randall (martinrandall.com). Trisha Andres



Versailles



2. Castles of the Languedoc

To understand Languedoc, you need to know the Cathars. The 12th- and 13th-century dualist heretics were not only vital to regional history (they flourished in Languedoc as nowhere else) but still inform its identity. Every time they take on outsiders – whether at politics, rugby or simple bloody-mindedness – Languedociens invoke the spirit of their massacred forebears.

In the hands of the history-tour specialists Andante, the learning process turns into a treat. Its seven-day, six-night trip swirls from Béziers – where 20,000 Cathars were slaughtered in the Pope’s 1208 crusade – to Toulouse, by way of vertiginous mountain-topping châteaux where Cathars holed up and, these days, only eagles dare. It’s a journey through landscapes as dramatic as their stories. The tour is from 5-11 sept.

From £2,495pp, including flights, local travel, hotels, all meals, expert lecturer, entries and tips (01722 713800; andantetravels.co.uk). Anthony Peregrine



Carcassonne



3. The Avignon fringe, Provence

Oh yes – the Avignon fringe festival: now there’s a reason to travel. In normal times, Avignon comes pre-hallowed. The place hosted the 14th-century Popes. With the thumping great papal palace at its centre, the city was the hub of the world. It’s taken itself very seriously ever since, as the official Avignon festival indicates. The programme for what is Edinburgh-on-Rhône generally ways a ton. But, like Edinburgh, Avignon has its fringe (“le off,” they call it). And, with that, the dignified old spot explodes.

Players invade all spaces, drumming up audiences for more than 1,100 shows in some 120 venues every day. Flyers announce “Godot est arrivé”. Music and dance enliven every corner. Theatre comes at you persistently, offering everything from Flemish absurdism through musicals, magic, jazz and slapstick to Shakespeare reviewed (“Romeo Hates Juliet”). Never was a city so invigorated.

This year’s dates are yet to be confirmed. Kirker Holidays is a good option for a flight and accommodation package (020 7593 2283; kirkerholidays.com). AP

4. Verdun Centenary

Leger has arranged a five-day tour to mark the centenary of the Battle of Verdun last year . Visits on the battlefield include Fort Douaumont, Fort Vaux, the French Ossuary, a cemetery that houses the bones of 130,000 unidentified soldiers; and the newly refurbished Fleury Memorial Museum. As well as visits to further battlefield locations including the Voie Sacrée, the Trench of Bayonets, Verdun Citadelle and the Froideterre fortifications. The trip is based in the three-star Ibis Metz Centre Cathedrale in Metz. A battlefield specialist guide the trip.

From £389per person b&b, including coach travel from a regional joining point of your choice. Leger (0844 324 9266; leger.co.uk). AP

5. Prehistoric rock art, Dordogne

Prehistoric art in south-west France is extraordinary stuff, and you can rely on Martin Randall to put together a serious tour. Led by Britain’s top specialist in prehistoric art, the trip begins in Bordeaux. It swiftly moves to the extraordinary Lascaux cave in the Dordogne’s Vézère Valley. The menagerie of wild bison, horses and ibex you see emblazoned on the rock is a copy – the Unesco World Heritage original is too precious. But the next two stops are the Real McCoy and deeply satisfying: exquisitely decorated Pech Merle in the Lot, and Niaux with its earth-shattering acoustics in the Pyrenees. There are simply no finer prehistoric caves in Europe.

Martin Randall has a Cave Art of France tour, taking in these sites, from Jun 29 – Jul 6, 2017. From £2,730pp, based on two sharing, including return flight, transfers, accommodation and most meals (martinrandall.com). Nicola Williams