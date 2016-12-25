Our Barcelona expert offers 10 good excuses for a trip to the city in 2017.

1. Enigma

www.enigmaconcept.es

The long-awaited Enigma is the latest venture from the unstoppable Adrià brothers, whose culinary empire has taken over the barrio of Sant Antoni. This, however, was always intended to be the mothership – a vast, futuristic space that will be as much laboratory as restaurant and will doubtless redefine dining as we know it. It’s due to open at the beginning of January.

2. David Bowie Is

museudeldisseny.barcelona.cat

If you missed your chance to get a glimpse into the life and times of the Starman at London’s V&A Museum, you can still catch it here, in its final European destination. His costumes, instruments and sketches will be shown, along with photos, videos and set designs from every era of his dazzling, game-changing career. From May 17th.



3. Beach House

www.sohohousebarcelona.com

Fresh from the success of their recent opening in Barcelona, Soho House are to unveil their latest venture, the Beach House, at the pretty little bay of Garraf in spring 2017. Just south of Barcelona, and close to flamboyant Sitges, sleepy Garraf is not much more than a semi-circle of painted beach huts, but this looks set to change…



4. La Barra

www.carlesabellan.com/mis-restaurantes/la-barra-de-carles-abellan

Carles Abellan is another chef to change the face of gastronomy in Barcelona. His Michelin-starred Comerç 24 is now closed, but his other ventures range from haute cuisine to a beach shack. The latest is La Barra, slated to open in February, in which diners will sit up at a bar and eat traditional ‘fishermen’s dishes’, in spirit with the maritime neighbourhood of Barceloneta.

5. Casa Vicens

www.casavicens.es

Gaudí’s stunning Casa Vicens was his first major work, carried out in 1888. It sits on a quiet Gràcia back-street, where its geometrical Mudéjar-influenced façade and fantastical wrought-iron gates are strangely undervisited. It’s a private residence, but from October 2017 will open its doors to the public for the first time.



Casa Vicens



6. Marriott Edition

www.editionhotels.com

Marriott Hotels are to open their third Edition hotel in Barcelona in mid 2017. A purpose-built edifice, with interiors by the city’s most sought-after designer, Lázaro Rosa-Violán, it will sit alongside the Born’s Santa Caterina market. The market, designed by the late Enric Miralles, is famous for its Gaudiesque roof, only really visible from neighbouring apartment blocks – until now.

7. The Pillars of Europe: The Middle Ages

agenda.obrasocial.lacaixa.es/ca/caixaforum-barcelona

The Middle Ages are seen as a dark time for culture, but this exhibition endeavours to break the stereotype, with a display of 260 objects and artworks from the holdings of the British Museum. This is the first show in a collaborative project between the museum and the CaixaForum charitable foundation. From September to December.

8. Festes de Gràcia

www.bcn.cat

The tumultuous week-long party that is the Festes de Gràcia promises to hit new heights in 2017, when it celebrates its 200th anniversary. The highlight is the competition in which residents compete to decorate their respective streets in all kinds of wonderful ways, but there are also dozens of (free) open-air concerts, dance acts, ‘fire-running’ and parades of giants.

9. Casa de les Punxes/150th anniversary of Puig I Cadafalch

www.casadelespunxes.com

The city has named 2017 ‘Year of Puig i Cadafalch’ to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the architect’s birth. One of Gaudí’s contemporaries, he’s inevitably been overshadowed by the master, but has some stunning buildings around town, one of which – the Casa de les Punxes – has just opened to the public for the first time.

10. Museu Marítim

www.mmb.cat

After a renovation that has lasted several years, the wonderful Museu Marítim is finally fully reopening to the public in 2017. It is housed under the Catalan Gothic arches of the medieval shipyards, and the building is worth a visit in itself, but the collection of all things nautical is fascinating. A highlight is the huge replica of Don Juan de Austria’s 16th-century galley.

