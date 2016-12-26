Our Venice expert offers some good excuses for a trip to the city in 2017.

1. T Fondaco

This luxury retail mecca which opened late in 2016 inside a radically restructured former post office on the Grand Canal will continue finessing its range through 2017. When you’re done browsing through the wares of dozens of top names in fashion and perfumery, try a light meal at the Amo restaurant where talented chef Massimo Alajmo presides, or climb to the roof terrace for an extraordinary view over the watery city.

San Marco, called del Fontego; www.tfondaco.com, www.alajmo.it

2. Carnevale

The programme for Venice’s world-renown pre-Lenten masked frolics gets more action-packed each year. A host of musical, theatrical and folklore-inspired events occupy the city’s calli, campi and, most notably, St Mark’s Square, where ambitious and outrageous costumes are paraded, and major spectacles take place. For the full effect, go at the weekend: weekdays can be surprisingly quiet.

February 11-28. Various venues; www.carnevale.venezia.it



3. Glam at Palazzo Venart

After a low-key opening at the end of the 2016 season, Venice’s hot gourmet ticket for 2017 will undoubtedly be Glam, the lagoon outpost of Michelin-starred Tuscan chef Enrico Bartolini. In an airy space spilling out on to the inner courtyard of this recently opened five-star hotel, the restaurant serves a seasonally changing menu of dishes which look as special as they taste. Seafood is local; a synergic garden on the Giudecca island provides exquisite vegetables.

Palazzo Venart, Santa Croce 1961, calle Tron; www.palazzovenart.com

4. Murano Today: Emotions in Glass

Freshly restored and ever more dynamic, Murano’s glass museum is showcasing the very contemporary nature of this island’s ancient glass-blowing craft in an exhibition displaying 250-plus recent works from local furnaces. Ranging from creations by famous designers to everyday items produced by master craftsmen, the exhibitions shows the great scope and continuing relevance of Murano’s traditional industry.

Until April 25. Museo del Vetro, fondamenta Giustinian 8, Murano; €7.50; www.visitmuve.it

5. Damien Hirst at Palazzo Grassi & Punta della Dogana

Damien Hirst has been labouring for 10 years on works to fill the vast sister spaces of Palazzo Grassi and Punta della Dogana simultaneously. What this first solo Italian outing by the British artist since 2004 will contain is shrouded in secrecy, but it’s sure to raise eyebrows.

From April 9. Palazzo Grassi, San Marco 3231, campo San Samuele; Punta della Dogana, Dorsoduro 2, campo della Salute. Admission to both €20; www.palazzograssi.it



6. Biennale Arte 2017

The Olympics of the contemporary art world kicks off on May 13, with artists from 57 nations participating in an edition curated by the Centre Pompidou’s Christine Macel. Representing the UK will be sculptor Phyllida Barlow whose teetering constructions alarmed and thrilled visitors to Tate Britain in 2014.

May 13 – November 26. Arsenale, Giardini del Biennale and other venues. Ticket prices vary; www.labiennale.org

7. Monteverdi 450 at La Fenice

Sir John Eliot Gardiner’s seven-month celebration of Claudio Monteverdi’s 450th birthday touches down in Venice’s La Fenice opera house in June. Under Gardiner’s baton, the Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Orchestra will perform L’Orfeo (16th), Il ritorno di Ulisse in patria (17th & 20th) and L’incoronazione di Poppea (18th & 21st).

Teatro La Fenice, San Marco 1963, campo San Fantin. Ticket prices vary; www.teatrolafenice.it



8. Venice Film Festival

The world’s oldest film festival turns a venerable 74 in 2017, and continues to be the kind of inclusive event which draws Venetians and visitors in droves to the Lido to catch some serious world premieres. The 1,800-seater PalaBiennale tent is the least expensive venue, but tickets (prices vary, can be booked on line) for glitzier star-studded showings can also be purchased.

August 30-September 9. Various venues on Lido. Ticket prices vary; www.labiennale.org

9. Picasso on the Beach

The Peggy Guggenheim Collection’s Picasso painting La Baignade (1937) – said to be one of Peggy’s favourite possessions – will be the centrepiece of this show, accompanied by works from Paris’ Musée Picasso and Lyon’s Musée des Beaux Arts further exploring the Spanish master’s artistic musings on the theme of beaches.

August 26 – January 7, 2018. Peggy Guggenheim Collection, Dorsoduro 701, calle San Cristoforo. €15; www.guggenheim-venice.com

10. Venice Glass Week

Venice is synonymous with glass-blowing and marvellous multi-coloured glass, but this magic of fire and sand has never had its own celebration… until 2017. For a week in September, conferences, exhibitions and workshops will run alongside open days at the kind of exclusive glass furnaces that don’t usually encourage visitors.

September 10-17. Various venues; www.theveniceglassweek.com