In 2016, Black Widow devoured Captain America, Iron Man, Deadpool, Batman, Superman, Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Lois Lane, and even Jyn Erso. The girl was hungry!

Scarlett Johansson leads Forbes’s list of the year’s top-grossing actors, bringing in $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office. The top three — Johansson, Chris Evans, and Robert Downey Jr. — all earned their spots from “Captain America: Civil War.” Johansson edged out her bros thanks to also starring in “Hail, Caesar!” (Forbes calculated its ranking from 2016 global ticket sales for actors who were top billed/had the most screen time, but it didn’t count animated movies where only the actors’s voices were used; if Forbes had included animated films, Johansson’s roles in “The Jungle Book” and “Sing” would boost her even higher.)

Forbes noted that the list is mostly made up of superhero stars, whether from Marvel or DC — with Margot Robbie topping DC’s contingent. Felicity Jones is the only actor in the top 10 without a link to a comic book character.

Here are the top 10:

1. Scarlett Johansson ($1.2 billion)

2. Chris Evans ($1.15 billion) – tied

2. Robert Downey Jr. ($1.15 billion) – tied

4. Margot Robbie ($1.1 billion)

5. Amy Adams ($1.04 billion)

6. Ben Affleck ($1.02 billion)

7. Henry Cavill ($870 million)

8. Ryan Reynolds ($820 million)

9. Felicity Jones ($805 million)

10. Will Smith ($775 million)

A few months ago, it was revealed that Johansson is Hollywood’s highest-grossing actress of all time, thanks again to her roles in “The Avengers.” This is not to be confused with highest-paid lists, though. On that front, Johnny Depp remains the most overpaid actor.

