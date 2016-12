“If you’re looking at a whole week (or even just a couple of days), you can get a pretty good grounding in basic first aid. Everything from how to properly bandage a wound to CPR, shock, choking, recovery position and those kind of basics.

“Maybe even water-based procedures as well if you’re able to swim competently beforehand. It’s not the kind of stuff that’s likely to come in useful regularly for most people, but if it ever does, then it’s good to know,” – TheLittleVintage.

4.