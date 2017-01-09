A raft of UK airlines have announced the new destinations they want to take you this year.

Carriers regularly chop and change the routes they operate, but the new year is the best time to pay attention to the exciting additions to the UK’s travel map over the next 12 months.

Read on for the pick of the routes launching in 2017.

1. New Orleans, Louisana, US

March 27, BA from London Heathrow

“The home of trad jazz, sidewalk bands, Mardi Gras parades, lacy balconies, beignets, po’boys and heavenly French Creole cooking moves a beat closer to these shores on March 27,” writes Nigel Richardson of British Airways’ new flights to the US city of New Orleans, the first direct flights there in 30 years.



BA will fly to New Orleans for the first time in 30 years



2. Pula, Croatia

July 1, BA from London Heathrow, and May 27, Easyjet from Bristol

Another of Telegraph Travel’s recommended destinations of 2017 is on the receiving end of a new route this year, courtesy of BA. Adrian Bridge described the city on the southern tip of the Istrian peninsula as “a place to immerse yourself in Roman and Habsburg splendours by day and night, and to begin an exploration of Istria’s Tuscan-like gastronomical and vinicultural offerings”.

3. Girona, Spain

Summer, Ryanair from Birmingham, Newcastle, Leeds Bradford, Edinburgh, Glasgow Prestwick, Liverpool and East Midlands

Ryanair has clearly taken a shine to Girona. The low-cost airline will start flying to the Spanish city from seven UK airports this summer. As well as acting as the gateway to the Costa Brava, the city has its own appeal, and is often viewed as Barcelona in miniature. It boasts labyrinthine old town streets that twist up in a architectural styles, as well as a cathedral that dominates the skyline.



Girona, Barcelona’s little sibling, some say



4. Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US

July 6, BA from London Gatwick

The “Venice of America”, just north of Miami, was once rave central, thanks to its reputation for wild student parties and Spring Break, but has since restyled itself as a chic and cosmopolitan resort destination, that though embracing its beaches, offers a wide-ranging experience from simple sun-and-sand splendour to world-class shopping, eco-tours, fabulous spas and more.



Fort Lauderdale has transformed itself over the last few years



5. Santiago, Chile

Already launched, BA from London Heathrow

The first ever direct flight between Britain and Chile launched on January 3, with BA’s new offering to the capital, Santiago. Telegraph Travel was so excited it decided to compile a list of the reasons you should make Chile your next holiday, from the Atacama Desert to the world’s largest swimming pool.

6. Granada, Spain

February 4, EasyJet from London Gatwick

“Spending a few days drifting around Granada is the most sensual of history lessons,” writes Annie Bennett. “The palaces and gardens of the Alhambra are more rewarding with every visit, each time revealing a few more of the secrets concealed in the intricate architecture.” Besides the city’s own offering, flying into Granada makes a few days skiing in the Sierra Nevada, just 30 miles away, highly feasible.

7. Dubrovnik, Croatia

July 22, EasyJet from Manchester, and May 14, from Belfast

The city increasingly famous for its role in HBO’s TV drama Game of Thrones (as King’s Landing) is now subject to direct flights from Manchester and Belfast, courtesy of EasyJet. The walled old town is a rabbit warren of beautiful marbled streets, elegant Baroque churches and aristocratic palazzi. Its excellent sea food offering, both high-end and low, is the icing on the cake.

8. Phu Quoc, Vietnam

November 1, from Thomson from London Gatwick

One of Vietnam’s beach hot spots is now on Thomson’s radar, with the launch of flights to the island of Phu Quoc in November. A new airport opened there in 2012 so the idyllic paradise has become a little more well-travelled but still offers still turquoise waters and quiet golden sands. Flights can be booked separately or as a package with Thomson’s Vinpearl Phu Quoc Resort.

9. San Francisco, California, US

Summer, Thomas Cook from Manchester

The airline perhaps better known for package holidays is this summer launching flights to the East Coast city of San Francisco. The city is “one of the America’s great walking cities,” writes our expert there, Sara Benson. “With a good pair shoes and a Muni ticket (the city’s public transport system), you can see almost everything in the city.” The Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz and the Museum of Modern Art are all musts.



San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge



10 Stockholm, Sweden

April, Monarch from Birmingham and London Luton

Monarch will become the only low-cost carrier to fly to the Swedish capital from Birmingham and Luton with its new route launching in April. “Perhaps the loveliest city in the whole of Scandinavia, the graceful patchwork of Stockholm’s island districts stitched together by bridges and ferries, along with its bobbing quayside boats and graceful palaces, give it an irresistible allure,” says Telegraph Travel’s Sweden expert, Andrew Stone.

11. Oakland, California, US

March 28, BA from London Gatwick

The city across the bay from San Francisco welcomes direct flights from Gatwick in March, courtesy of BA. Once regarded as San Fran’s rougher neighbour, Oakland is now forging a path as a destination in its own right, with a wealth of creative types making the city their own.



Oakland, Califnoria, San Francisco’s lesser-known neighbour



12. Turin, Italy

Already launched, Easyjet from London Luton, Bristol and Manchester

EasyJet has its eye on the Italian city of Turin for 2017, with new flights from three UK airports. “The country’s first capital, and the engine room of unification, is blessed with a rich architectural heritage from Turin’s Baroque heyday and role as the seat of the House of Savoy,” writes Kate Simon for Telegraph Travel. “Plus there are art nouveau and contemporary structures – such as Renzo Piano’s bold conversion of the Fiat factory – to marvel at, too.” It’s also a stone’s throw away from a number of Italian ski resorts, including Sestriere.



The Italian Alps is a short transfer from Turin, including Sestriere, pictured



13. Craiova, Romania

March 27, Wizz Air from Liverpool

A lesser-known destination in eastern Europe, the southern Romanian university town of Craiova, founded on the site of the Dacian stronghold Pelendava (which later became the Roman Castra Nova), prides itself on a strong academic tradition and wealth of important historical figures and the world-famous sculptor Constantin Brancusi who studied at the Craiova Art School and carved his first sculptures here. See six of them in the Craiova Art Museum located in the Dinu Mihail Palace.