Kitted out in matching dresses, the all-female team – Burrell, Kerridge-Reynolds and the car’s owner, Tish Ozanne – were a novelty. But Burrell said they never encountered any sexism.

“I never found it a problem. If you want to do something, just do it,” she said. “We wore dresses before the race but we did change into something a bit more comfortable for driving, jeans or whatever. Of course, in those days there was no health and safety. It was just an adventure.”

The crew got as far as Argentina before the Austin Maxi gave up the ghost. They had braved rivers, deserts, jungles and mountains on the gruelling trip, and were even offered guns by the race organisers in case they encountered bandits.