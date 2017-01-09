Read the first part of our guide here.

21. Corbières, Languedoc

“These are the country’s forgotten mountains,” says Anthony Peregrine. “Full of good wine, lost villages, vertiginous Cathar castles, Dan Brown weirdos congregating at Rennes-le-Château, worries about the end of the world, and mountainscapes of quite staggering beauty.”



Corbières



Credit:

AP/FOTOLIA





22. Moselle, Lorraine

Another tip from Anthony Peregrine. “No-one holidays there, any more than they do on Teesside,” he says. “A serious mistake. The place was smashed during the wars but retains interesting vestiges: great Maginot Line forts (extraordinary engineering feats); the citadel of Bitche (one of best historical sites in France); the Malbrouk château; the brilliant military town of Metz, with the most glorious Gothic stained glass in its cathedral; and then the Vosges mountains, belying the image of the place as industrial. I’d go back there in a shot.”



Metz



Credit:

AP/FOTOLIA





23. Tourtour, Provence

One of the great hilltop towns of the Var,” says Charles Starmer-Smith. “It’s fairly well known if you’re a frequent visitors to the Var, but still counts as lesser-visited Provence.”

“Tourtour calls itself ‘the village in the sky’ (Tourtourans don’t get jokes about naming it twice),” adds Ray Kershaw. “It’s too picturesque not to have been art-and-craftily colonised and between the twee boutiques Sotheby’s peddles real estate. But dense Provençal forests – holm oaks, cypress, rock roses and myrtles – still hug its outer edges.”



Tourtour



Credit:

AP/FOTOLIA





24. Gartempe Valley, Limousin

“It’s an absolute cracker, east of Poitiers, about which no-one knows anything,” explains Anthony Peregrine. “Yet it’s studded with wonderful villages, great archeology and, at Saint-Savin sur Gartempe, the greatest Romanesque frescoes anywhere. This valley really is a hidden treasure – hidden even from French people, who have never heard of it.”

25. Lake Geneva, Rhône-Alpes

“Most people forget that a good wedge of Europe’s largest Alpine lake is in France, not Switzerland,” says Nicola Williams. “Its southern shore is a delight to explore: the spa waters and baths of Evian-les-Bains, the intact medieval walled-village of Yvoire, the joy of catching an old-fashioned paddle steamer across the lake to Switzerland, paddle-boarding and other water sports on local lake beaches, and eating local lake-fished filet de perche.”

26. Côte d’Opale, Pas-de-Calais

“The coast running south from Calais – via Caps Blanc and Gris Nez to Boulogne and beyond – features wild heathland, punctuated by farming and undoubtedly seductive villages and little towns,” says Anthony Peregrine. “People invariably blast through the Pas-de-Calais, keen to be elsewhere. This is not always wise. The Côte d’Opale has both grandiose and endearing moments.”

27. Ploumanac’h, Brittany

“For its entire length, the shoreline of Brittany is extravagantly indented, with each successive little inlet concealing another wooded cove or sandy beach,” says Greg Ward. “It’s at its most spectacular halfway along the northern coast, in the section known as the Pink Granite Coast and the village of Ploumanac’h is the pick of several delightful seaside resorts that lie in this surreal rockscape of glistening rose-tinted crags, cliffs and misshapen boulders.”

28. The Gers, Languedoc

“This is the thinking person’s rural alternative to the Dordogne,” according to Anthony Peregrine. “Every time I arrive amid the curved hills and sleepy valleys of the heart of Gascony, I feel I’m coming home. Every time I leave, I’m full of food, drink and friends whose existence I hadn’t suspected a few hours before.

“The landscape helps. Fat, rounded agricultural territory spangled with lakes and rivers, it is utterly charming but doesn’t overwhelm. The historical department’s the same. There’s plenty of interest – fortified medieval villages such as Larressingle, castles, the legacy of local boy D’Artagnan, the Eauze Roman coin and jewel hoard – but little that demands awe.Which leaves ample time for the things you really want to do – like walking (notably in the Haut-Astarac), boating, swimming or, especially, gathering round a table. This is the county of foie gras, of confit de canard, of Madiran wine and of Armagnac. And, in my French experience, only the Beaujolais rival the Gers folk in their keenness to share it with all comers. You’ll need hours to spare, and an ability to stagger.”

29. Clermont-Ferrand, Auvergne

“The capital of the Auvergne could scarcely be called one of France’s most famous cities, but there is something of the A-list to the scenery that surrounds it, as the Massif Central spreads its swarthy arms,” says Chris Leadbeater. “Revelling in dramatic terrain on the city’s doorstep are Puy de Dome and the Parc Naturel Regional des Volcans d’Auvergne.”



Clermont-Ferrand



Credit:

AP/FOTOLIA





Other lesser-known French cities? Our experts recommend Toulon, Lille, Nantes and Pau.

30. Villes-sur-Auzon, Provence

“In the lee of the Mont Ventoux, you’ll find this village with some of the best wine tourism ideas in France,” explains Anthony Peregrine. “Blast off round the vineyards in a motorised bicycle, for instance, while people come out to meet you with wine tastings and a picnic. Terrific. Evidently, the Ventoux is also to hand, as is the village of Mazan. The Château de Mazan, once home to the Marquis de Sade, is now perhaps my favourite hotel in all of Provence.”

The best hotels in Provence

8

Telegraph expert rating Romantics and families alike swing in hammocks at this ecological retreat in the forested hills b…



Read expert review



From





£

390

inc. tax

Rates provided by Booking.com



9

Telegraph expert rating The most famous hotel in the world’s most famous resort has, for half-a-century, been hosting bot…



Read expert review



From





£

379

inc. tax

Rates provided by Booking.com



9

Telegraph expert rating Chateau-like gates seal this most exclusive of five-star villas from the hoi polloi. Just 50 gues…



Read expert review



From





£

359

inc. tax

Rates provided by Booking.com

31. Île de Sein, Brittany

“As the ferry heads out into the swirling Atlantic mists, from Audierne near the southwestern tip of Brittany, you really do feel as though you might sail off the edge of the world,” says Greg Ward. “Instead, an hour out to sea, you come to a tiny sliver of land, home to a low huddled village and a solitary lighthouse. At high tide, this gloriously isolated spot, so far from the mainstream that it’s said to have been the last outpost of pre-Roman paganism in France, seems in danger of disappearing altogether. Visit for a day, and you’ll get a real sense of its ongoing traditions; better still, spend a night here, and leave modern Europe far behind.”



Île de Sein



Credit:

AP/FOTOLIA





32. Sète, Languedoc

Another of Anthony Peregrine’s recommendations. “It’s the most rewarding town on the French Med (and I include them all, St Tropez and the rest),” he says. “Why? Because it’s a proper fishing and commercial port, so lives its life, whether visitors show up or not. It’s a gritty agglomeratioin of pretty much all the peoples from around the Mediterranean but also has a fine cultural heritage (Brassens, Paul Valéry, oysters, mussels, etc) and then, also, endless beaches on the finger of land between the sea and the Étang de Thau lagoon. Bracing is the word.”

• Languedoc: best seen on foot

33. Villequier, Normandy

“This tiny village beside the Seine was once home to Victor Hugo,” says Greg Ward. “A lovely riverside promenade through the village segues into a peaceful park with a tragic past; at the end of a gentle avenue of trees, a memorial marks where Hugo’s daughter and her husband drowned, in the days when the Seine was subject to a treacherous tidal bore.” He recommends visiting on a road trip from Le Havre, via the medieval market town of Caudebec, and then on to to the ruined abbey of Jumièges, Rouen, Les Andelys and Giverny.

• Normandy’s best beaches

34. Haute-Loire, Auverge

“France profonde at its deepest,” says Anthony Peregrine. “Gorges, uplands, the home of Lafayette, one of France’s best restaurants at the Pont-d’Alleyras, wildness, memories of the beast of Gevaudan and the extraordinary monastery at La Chaise-Dieu. Also the Clos St François b&b at Beaune-sur-Arzon, one of the loveliest, and remotest in France.”

35. Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Provence

“On the French Riviera, this is one of my favourite low-key resorts that not that many people seem to know about,” says Nicola Williams. “It is right next door to Monaco, so makes a great base for exploring the pricey principality but is also a must for art and architecture buffs: this was the stomping ground of star designers Le Corbusier and Eileen Grey in the 1950s and their summer houses, newly restored and accessed by a tiny coastal path, can be visited as part of an informed guided tour. English-owned Hotel Victoria is a superb place to stay.”



Roquebrune-Cap-Martin



Credit:

AP/FOTOLIA





36. Morvan, Burgundy

“These isolated uplands in Burgundy possess no vines but lots of forest, remoteness, fabulous heathland walking, lakes and a sense of being withdrawn from the 21st century,” says Anthony Peregrine.

37. Montparnasse, Paris

“Most of Paris is all too well known,” says Natasha Edwards. “But perhaps it’s time to rediscover what’s left of the artists’ Montparnasse of the early 20th century: Musée Bourdelle, Musée Zadkine, the streets of studios around Montsouris, cafés like Le Select and the Closerie des Lilas (where Trotsky was a regular).”









Watch | An insider’s guide to Paris





01:39







38. Créquoise Valley, Pas-de-Calais

More from Anthony Peregrine. “This is a brilliant, hidden valley in the Pas-de-Calais – bucolic, be-wooded, more rustic than you’d ever expect this bit of France to be. It leads towards the splendid walled town of Montreuil to the south, and is not far from Agincourt to the north.”

39. L’Institut Culturel Bernard Magrez, Bordeaux

“Directly opposite La Grande Maison, Joel Robuchon’s hotel/restaurant in Bordeaux, L’Institut Culturel Bernard Magrez is a contemporary art museum housed in a grand 18th century townhouse,” says Andrew Purvis. “It’s tasteful, beautifully curated, with permanent collections and seasonal exhibitions – and it was deserted when I visited, as if nobody knows it’s there.”

40. The Sarthe, Pays de la Loire

“If you’ve never heard of the Sarthe, you’ll surely know its capital, Le Mans,” says Anthony Peregeine. “It’s where folk drive fast for 24 hours, ending up where they started. I don’t have that kind of patience, so much prefer the town’s world-class potted meat (rillettes du Mans) and wandering in Northern France’s finest medieval centre. Beyond Le Mans, the region runs to rural rhythms ditched by most of France during the Fourth Republic. To the south, the Loir valley meanders through a past of wildflowers, forest and hills, wine and small towns where a chain store is still the local ironmonger’s. To the west, the Sarthe river runs to Solesmes, whose abbey is world HQ of Gregorian chanting. Then it rises to the Alpes Mancelles hills which, if not quite Alpine, might pass nicely as the Black Forest. To the east, the Perche district is so deeply bucolic that one is surprised to find colour television.”