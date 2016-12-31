The terrorist, Anis Amri, was shot dead by police in Milan five days later, but only after crossing at least three European borders unchallenged, carrying a pistol in his backpack. His 1,000-mile journey raised troubling questions about Europe’s open borders.

Milestone for LGBT rights, by Chiara Palazzo

This year was a milestone year for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual (LGBT) people in various corners of the globe.

After years of debating and fierce resistance by conservative politicians and the Catholic Church, the Italian parliament became the last major Western country to legally recognise gay couples when it voted to allow same sex civil unions in May.

Italy’s parliament also gave some rights to unmarried heterosexual couples after then Prime Minister Matteo Renzi called a confidence vote to force the bill into law.

The bill gives gay couples the right to share a surname, draw on their partner’s pension when they die and inherit each other’s assets in the same way as married people.

It was however, a half victory for LGBT Italians because the law does not allow gay couples the right to adopt their partners’ biological children, a failing that was strongly criticised by gay rights groups.

Colombia also legalised same-sex marriage three months earlier, in February, while Northern Ireland lifted its lifetime ban on gay men donating blood.

It wasn’t all good news though.

In March, North Carolina agreed the so-called “bathroom law” requiring transgender people to use restrooms in schools and state government buildings corresponding to the sex on their birth certificate. The law, which also blocked local measures protecting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people from discrimination, has sparked outrage across the US.

Brexit and how Europe reacted, by Peter Foster

The British vote to leave the European Union in June after 43 years of increasingly ambivalent membership was greeted with a mixture of defiance, fear and jubilation across the continent.

For populist parties the vote was a glorious poke in the eye for Europe’s elite political establishment. “Victoire de la liberte!” – “Victory for Liberty!” crowed Marine Le Pen, the leader of France’s far-right National Front party, a sentiment echoed across the populist Right, from Geert Wilders in the Netherlands, to the leadership of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) and Italy’s anti-immigration, xenophobic Northern League.