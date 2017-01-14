Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams are both shooting for their seventh victories in the Australian Open and both of them are favorites to do so, according to AustralianGambling.com.au.

Djokovic, the two-time defending champion, is looking for his second hat trick of wins in the year’s first Grand Slam having also won it in the years from 2011-2013.

While Djokovic is the $2.62 favorite to win the 13th Grand Slam of his illustrious career, Williams goes in at $3.75 in her search for No. 23, a mark that would make her the most successful female player of the Open era.

But while both are clearly the dominant players of the current decade, they actually go into the tournament as second seeds.

Djokovic surrendered the world top ranking late in 2016 to Andy Murray, who won Wimbledon, the Rio Olympics and the year-ending ATP title and was subsequently knighted.

But Sir Andy has not been the master of Melbourne Park, having made the final on five occasions and failed every time, including four defeats to Djokovic.

He is the $2.75 second favorite to break though for his maiden Australian Open success. He has drawn the same half of the draw as U.S. Open winner Stan Wawrinka, who is the $13 third favorite. Murray also faces the prospect of a quarterfinal against Roger Federer, whose slip down the rankings sees him seeded No. 17 here.

Federer is the $20 fifth favorite to win the tournament for a fifth time and just his presence in Murray’s quarter saw the Scot drift out from equal favorite after the draw.

Rafael Nadal, who, like Federer, missed the second half of 2016 through injury, is the $15 fourth pick having returned to the court with a new coach.

Milos Raonic, seeded third, is also afforded a chance at $23, having made his maiden Grand Salm final at Wimbledon last year.

Back in the women’s draw, while Germany’s Angelique Kerber may be the defending champion and top-ranked in the world, but she is a $5 second favorite to win this tournament again.

Kerber also claimed the U.S. Open title last year, while she was beaten by Serena in the Wimbledon final.

There are three other women given a good chance of lifting the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Trophy at fortnight’s end. Karolina Pliskova, who beat Serena in the semifinals of the U.S. Open, is $10, while rising star Garbine Muguruza, the 2016 French Open winner, is $12, and fourth-seed Simona Halep is $13.

The upset result could come from Australian-born British player Johanna Konta, who made the semifinals here last year and tumbled further in the betting market to $21 after her win in the Sydney International, the traditional lead-up to this event.