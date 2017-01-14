Dean Purcell/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams are both shooting for their seventh victories in the Australian Open and both of them are favorites to do so, according to AustralianGambling.com.au.

Djokovic, the two-time defending champion, is looking for his second hat trick of wins in the year’s first Grand Slam having also won it in the years from 2011-2013.

While Djokovic is the $2.62 favorite to win the 13th Grand Slam of his illustrious career, Williams goes in at $3.75 in her search for No. 23, a mark that would make her the most successful female player of the Open era.

But while both are clearly the dominant players of the current decade, they actually go into the tournament as second seeds.

Djokovic surrendered the world top ranking late in 2016 to Andy Murray, who won Wimbledon, the Rio Olympics and the year-ending ATP title and was subsequently knighted.

