25. Tyler Lydon (Syracuse, PF, 6’9″, Sophomore)

Lydon has finally gotten going, averaging 19.3 points over Syracuse’s last four games. Shooting 44.2 percent from deep, his athleticism and jumper create first-round upside. But he hasn’t added anything to his game and his 12.8 percent rebounding percentage, per Sports-Reference.com, is still poor. Can he impact a contest if his three-ball isn’t falling?

24. Johnathan Motley (Baylor, PF, 6’9″, Junior)

Motley has been consistent, having scored at least 15 points in eight of his 11 games. He uses his giant 7’3 ½” wingspan around the hoop, as well as polished post footwork playing back-to-the-basket. With improved shooting touch (70.2 percent free throws), passing and rebounding numbers (12 per 40 minutes), Motley has emerged as a sleeper first-round name.

23. Rodions Kurucs (Latvia, SF, 6’8″, 1998)

Kurucs just had his best game of the year for Barcelona’s second team, finishing 8-of-12 for 20 points in 17.3 minutes. An athletic 6’8″ wing, Kurucs’ size, fluidity, shooting stroke and slashing ability stand out as translatable strengths and skills. It wouldn’t be surprising if he chose to return next year and hope for minutes with Barcelona’s senior team. He’ll have a better shot at going in the lottery as a 2018 19-year-old.

22. Terrance Ferguson (Adelaide 36ers, SF, 6’7″, 1998)

Ferguson has held his own in Australia’s National Basketball League. A teenager among pros, he plays within the offense and takes what the defense gives him. He doesn’t create his own shot, but he’s made 15-or-41 three-pointers with a smooth jumper that’s easy to buy into. Between his tools, athleticism and shooting range, Ferguson’s three-and-D potential will help him draw first-round looks, regardless of how little he produces this year.

21. Hamidou Diallo (Putnam Science, SG, 6’5″, 1998)

Diallo, who graduated high school last June and will be eligible for the 2017 draft, is currently visiting schools and looking to join one for the second semester, according to 247 Sports’ Jerry Meyer. An exciting athlete, the NBA lens picks up his explosiveness, budding offensive game and defensive potential. Assuming he heads to college for a few months and declares, he’ll just have to answer questions about his effort and show his skills are improving.