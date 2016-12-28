The 2017 NBA draft could potentially see five point guards go in the lotterythe most in 25-plus years. 

Washington’s Markelle Fultz, UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox, North Carolina State’s Dennis Smith Jr. and France’s Frank Ntilikina have each flashed starter upside with the necessary tools and skill sets to thrive at the NBA level.

Volume production and/or efficiency have only helped strengthen their cases.

There are also a number of teams projected to pick early that could either upgrade their point guard situation (Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic) or make room for another (Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans, Boston Celtics). 

I ranked each guard three separate timesin three key aspects of his game, with No. 5 being the worstbased on current play and likelihood of improving.

Top Five Point Guard Prospects
Fultz 18 6’4″ 195 6’9.25″
Ball 19 6’6″ 190 6’7″
Fox 19 6’3″ 187 6’4.5″
Smith 19 6’3″ 195 6’3″
Ntilikina 18 6’5″ 170 7’0″ (reported by NBAdraft.net)

DraftExpress

Scoring

5. Lonzo Ball

Ball’s skeptics can make a compelling argument about limited scoring potential. 

His 15.8 points per 40 minutes rank last among the other top NCAA point guards. Though unselfish with an identity that revolves around passing and facilitating, his point-producing attack has holes in it. 

Through 13 games, Ball has converted 32 times at the rim, 29 three-pointers and just one shot in between, per Hoop-Math.com. He’s yet to show much of a pull-up or floater game, important weapons for half-court offense. 

Lacking vertical explosiveness and upper body strength, he’s no lock to excel around the hoop, either. Getting there may be the greater challenge for Ball, who takes 2.9 free-throw attempts per game and has only converted three unassisted field goals at the rim in the half court (not including putbacks). 

Half-court field goals made at the rim
De’Aaron Fox 23 15
Markelle Fultz 18 13
Dennis Smith Jr. 16 11
Lonzo Ball 11 3

Hoop-Math

He is knocking down 2.2 threes per game, however. A confident shot-maker, Ball wouldn’t be the first player with unorthodox shooting mechanics to succeed, but until we see his odd release work against NBA defenders, it’s still tough to fully buy into his jumper even if nearly every other part of his game works in spades. 

  

4. De’Aaron Fox

Fox averages 16.3 points a game, mostly by putting heavy pressure on the basket and interior defense. Of his 68 made field goals, 48 have come at the rim. 

FGM at rim, total and transition
Fox 48 25
Smith 40 24
Fultz 38 20
Ball 32 21

Hoop-Math

His speed and shiftiness make defenses look silly in transition. With 25 buckets in the first 10 seconds of the shot clock through 12 games, he’s been a good bet for four easy fastbreak points per game (as a scorer). But he’s also shaken a number of individuals, including Ball, with advanced ball-handling and quickness in the half court.

At the rim, he’s shown the bounce to dunk effortlessly and the coordination to adjust midair. However, Fox shoots 43.9 percent from the floor with an ugly 51.3 percent true shooting percentage.

True shooting percentage, FG percentage
Ball .664 .534
Ntilikina .608 .487
Fultz .583 .505
Smith .578 .453
Fox .531 .439

Sports-Reference.com, RealGM.com

The three-point arc is currently out of his comfort zone, having made just 4-of-26 triples. And though capable of pulling up or tossing in a runner, he hasn’t been efficient, making 29.1 percent of his 55 two-point jumper attempts. 

Fox has flashed potential around the perimeter, mostly inside the arc, but he’s clearly behind Ntilikina, Smith and Fultz in terms of shot-making. 

  

3. Frank Ntilikina

Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

