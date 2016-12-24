The Philadelphia 76ers will give Kansas’ Josh Jackson and UCLA’s Lonzo Ball some thought, but it’s becoming harder to envision any team passing on Markelle Fultz.

As one scout put it: “It’s not even a debate,” citing Fultz as the superior prospect to Ball.

Fultz’s athleticism, scoring skills and playmaking have been better than advertised. If he was a preseason favorite among scouts to go No. 1, chances are nothing has changed through 12 games of him averaging 22 points, 6.3 assists, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks on 50.5 percent shooting and 46.8 percent from three.

Fultz effortlessly creates shots with fancy ball-handling, change of speed and footwork. A willing and crafty setup man, his driving, mid-range game and three-point shooting also fuel All-Star scoring potential.

Washington’s inability to stop anyone won’t damage his stock, though defense has been Fultz’s primary weakness. Even if the Huskies miss the NIT tournament, the support for Fultz at No. 1 should remain strong.

He’d be a fitting addition to a Sixers’ backcourt that’s arguably the weakest in the league.