With 12 wins in 15 games heading into Monday, the Boston Celtics have jumped to No. 3 in the Eastern Conference. They’ve also become serious favorites to win the 2017 lottery.

Boston will swap picks with the Brooklyn Nets, who now have three fewer wins than any team in the league.

Needs won’t factor into the discussion at No. 1 for general manager Danny Ainge—there won’t be any power forwards worth taking anyway. And as desirable as UCLA’s Lonzo Ball has become, his charm won’t blindfold Ainge to Markelle Fultz’s talent.

Long and athletic, complete with exciting playmaking ability and advanced scoring, Fultz is the full package at guard. He just hit the 30-point mark for the third time this season against Stanford on Saturday, and though Washington keeps losing, the Huskies’ record shouldn’t factor much into Fultz’s long-term projection.

Look for the Celtics to try to build the NBA’s most potent backcourt with Fultz and Isaiah Thomas. That could also mean moving Avery Bradley into a sixth-man role and trading Marcus Smart for a big.