Jan. 18 (UPI) — Amazing throws treaded to tight-roping targets were commonplace for All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the NFC’s divisional round.

He’ll look to stay hot for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Atlanta Falcons. But the Green Bay Packers quarterback will be sweating it out all week to hear if he’ll have his favorite receiving options available for the road scuffle.

Jordy Nelson, who led the NFL with 14 touchdowns this season, was limited in Wednesday’s practice. Nelson worked with a rehab group all of last week. He is still looking doubtful and is considered a “long shot” to face the Falcons, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Nelson suffered broken ribs two weeks ago. He sustained the injury after being hit by New York Giants safety Leon Hall on Jan. 8. Rodgers still managed 356 yards and two touchdowns without his favorite option against the Dallas Cowboys, but that was when he had breakout star Davante Adams. Adams was targeted 10 times, making five receptions for 76 yards in Sunday’s divisional round.

“Unfortunately I’ve experienced it too much in the last year, so I kind of know how to deal with it, but it was hard,” Nelson told Packers.com.

“It was a great game, loved watching those guys play and the way they performed, different guys stepping up at different times and just making plays across the board. You’re proud of them and very thankful they gave us another week,” Nelson said.

Adams rolled his left ankle in the fourth quarter against the Cowboys. He didn’t practice Wednesday.

“We’ll see. I’m curious to see him move,” coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday. “I don’t think he’ll practice until Saturday.”

Adams had 997 yards and 12 touchdowns this season for the Packers. Nelson and Adams were targeted on 273 of Rodgers’ 610 pass attempts, earning 44 percent of his looks. Nelson was snubbed from the Pro Bowl this season, after making his first in in 2014.

“I’ve never played receiver with broken ribs, either. We’ll find out, hopefully,” Nelson told Packers.com. “It’s one of those things that you’ll figure out when you get out there. If it happens, we’ll see how it goes.

“But right now I’m just focused on getting back to full motion and doing everything and seeing if we can get that opportunity. It would be a great chance to have,” Nelson said.

Wide receiver Geronimo Allison [hamstring] also sat out Wednesday, while Jeff Janis was limited with a quad injury.

“The expectation changes from ‘we’re gonna be competitive’ to ‘we’re gonna win,'” Rodgers said Wednesday.