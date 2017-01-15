Fresh off a win at the Golden Globe Awards, “La La Land” earned a coveted nomination from the Producers Guild of America Awards. The Oscars frontrunner was joined by fellow Golden Globe winner “Moonlight.”

In a surprise turn, snarky superhero flick “Deadpool” also landed a nomination. While the PGA nominees don’t always line up with Oscar nominees, the unexpected honor gives the Ryan Reynolds movie a big boost.

In the animated feature category, Disney ruled with three nominees: “Finding Dory,” “Moana,” and Golden Globe winner “Zootopia.”

Last year, “The Big Short” won the PGA Award. It went on to lose out on the top Oscar prize to “Spotlight.” The PGA Awards will be announced Saturday, Jan. 28.

Here is the full list of nominees.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Arrival

Deadpool

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

The Secret Life of Pets

Zootopia

