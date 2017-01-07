The Oscars race continues to heat up, with the Writers Guild of America announcing its nominees for best screenplays of the year.

As expected, frontrunners “La La Land,” “Manchester By the Sea,” and “Moonlight” all scored nods in the original screenplay category. But the adapted screenplay category had a surprise nomination for “Deadpool,” the snarky superhero movie. Then again, the Writers Guild has shown appreciation for superhero movies, with “Guardians of the Galaxy” previously landing a nomination.

The outcome of the WGA Awards may not be a reliable predictor of the Oscars, since there is some category differentiation — “Moonlight” and “Loving” are considered adapted screenplays by the Academy.

Here is the full list of nominees. The awards will be handed out Feb. 19.

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Hell or High Water,” Written by Taylor Sheridan; CBS Films

“La La Land,” Written by Damien Chazelle; Lionsgate

“Loving,” Written by Jeff Nichols; Focus Features

“Manchester by the Sea,” Written by Kenneth Lonergan; Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions

“Moonlight,” Written by Barry Jenkins, Story by Tarell McCraney; A24

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“Arrival,” Screenplay by Eric Heisserer; Based on the Story “Story of Your Life” by Ted Chiang; Paramount Pictures

“Deadpool,” Written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick; Based on the “X-Men” Comic Books; Twentieth Century Fox Film

“Fences,” Screenplay by August Wilson; Based on his Play; Paramount Pictures

“Hidden Figures,” Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi; Based on the Book by Margot Lee Shetterly; Twentieth Century Fox Film

“Nocturnal Animals,” Screenplay by Tom Ford; Based on the Novel Tony and Susan by Austin Wright; Focus Features

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

“Author: The JT LeRoy Story,” Written by Jeff Feuerzeig; Amazon Studios

“Command and Control,” Telescript by Robert Kenner and Eric Schlosser, Story by Brian Pearle and Kim Roberts; Based on the book “Command and Control” by Eric Schlosser; American Experience Films

“Zero Days,” Written by Alex Gibney; Magnolia Pictures

Want more stuff like this? Like us on Facebook.