1. The revamped V&A, London

The London landmark, which this month received a new director (former Labour MP and shadow education minister Tristram Hunt), will also get the largest architectural revamp of its 100-year history, with a new courtyard entrance and underground gallery forming part of the Exhibition Road Building Project.

A rendering of the V&A’s new courtyard

Entry to the new Sackler Courtyard will be through the arches of the 19th-century screen designed by Sir Aston Webb, an integral part of the museum’s original building,” says the V&A’s website. “From the Sackler Courtyard visitors will access the Sainsbury Gallery and wider Museum through Blavatnik Hall, a major new entrance that we expect to welcome around half of the V&A’s 3.4 million annual visitors. It will also be possible to see the previously hidden facades of Aston Webb’s original buildings, and detailed sgraffito decoration which will be made publicly accessible for the first time since its completion in 1873.”

Previous articleVirginia executes Ricky Gray for killing family in 2006
Next articleItaly avalanche: 'Many dead' found in hotel hit by avalanche in Abruzzo after powerful earthquakes
Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY