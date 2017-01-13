Technical quality and tactical organisation are, of course, huge parts of any successful team’s approach, but equally important—and horribly overlooked at times—is their mental strength and resilience.

A team can go far with the right desire and application; just look at the commitment in sides that escape relegation each season. They can go even further, however, when they have unwavering trust in themselves, their coach and the game plan, ensuring that no match is ever given up as a lost cause, no matter how bleak the outlook.

For proof of that, Real Madrid don’t need to look any further than their last game, in which Sevilla were two goals to the good with just seven minutes to play. They didn’t give up, and they didn’t let the scoreline or the situation worry them; they had enough luck, determination and quality to squeeze another positive result out.

No fewer than 10 times in their initial 39 matches—11 in 40 now—Real Madrid came from behind to either draw or win, showing incredible resilience and self-belief to do so. It’s better to not be behind at all, but that’s not possible all the time.

Against smaller sides, Real have conceded early, bounced back and thrashed their opponents. But when coming from behind against top-quality teams and having little time to rectify the scoreline, it’s even more impressive.

To do so time and time again shows Real’s fortitude; to do so against the likes of Barcelona, Sevilla and Villarreal shows their quality.

Barcelona, for what it’s worth, managed seven comebacks in their 39-game run; the eighth would have had to have been against a 10-man Real Madrid but for Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal in the 85th minute.