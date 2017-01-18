The truth is there’s about fifty shades of gray between Jamie Dornan and Christian Grey.

While the actor has done a great job with bringing readers’ favorite S&M entrepreneur to life on the big screen, there’s no denying that the man himself is a far cry from the character he portrays in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy.

Sorry, we know that’s seriously going to dampen your fantasies, but we state facts, people.

Many of you may choose to refuse this, and continue to believe that Jamie Dornan and Christian Grey are in fact, one, and we won’t judge you for that. But we’re still going to list all of these differences to support our claim. Proceed with an open mind and acceptance.