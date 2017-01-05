Spanish striker Alvaro Morata has had a good impact in his first half-year back in white, but he doesn’t quite seem to have the full backing of Zidane just yet.

The opening months of the season saw Morata as the team’s top scorer, and he was certainly the best-performing forward at the club, with Cristiano Ronaldo struggling after injury initially and Karim Benzema nothing less than woeful until about November.

And yet Zidane consistently gave Benzema starts and the big games, as well as more chances to regain form and fitness. Even now, months after Benzema came back from injury, Morata has played more games than Benzema, but it’s the Frenchman who has more minutes on the pitch—in other words, he gets to start, while Morata comes on as a sub.

Having played 300 minutes more than Morata, though, Benzema has only one strike more than his team-mate (10 goals to nine) in all competitions.

Morata works harder, his link play is tremendous and he busies himself in the channels all game long. There’s tactical flexibility with him in the team, and he’s the long-term option for Madrid—if they don’t sell him for an enormous profit.

Give Morata more matches, and the team will be better for it.