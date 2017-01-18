The 2016/17 campaign has thus far been a relatively peaceful season for Wenger. However, it’s easy to forget that just 12 months ago he was being barracked by supporters at every turn. There were protests and banners in the Emirates Stadium stands indicating that some fans felt his time was already be up.

While things have been significantly more serene this season, it wouldn’t take much for those tensions to resurface. Every disappointing Arsenal result seems to open a Pandora’s Box of gripes and grievances.

Right now, Arsenal are on the cusp of dropping out of the title race. A few more defeats would end their hopes of reclaiming the Premier League, and frustrations would bubble up all over again.

When Wenger faced the ire of the fans last season, he had the security of a further 18 months on his contract. With his situation now so precarious, the dissent from the stands would be all the more potent.

The reason this issue doesn’t figure higher on the list is simply that the fans don’t hold too much sway at Arsenal. The decision about Wenger’s future will be made between manager and board, and neither have shown a particular desire to reflect the wishes of the supporters.

A full-scale rebellion would be required for majority shareholder Stan Kroenke and company to heed the fans’ opinion on Arsenal’s managerial future.