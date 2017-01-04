The FSB said ministers needed to tackle the barriers to businesses in rented premises installing their own energy generation and also needed to do more to provide businesses with “trusted, accurate and user-friendly information” on energy generation and management to help counter a sea of misinformation.

“There is a huge amount of information in the public domain. However, much of it is inaccurate, out of date, inappropriate, or provided by those with a commercial angle or other vested interest,” it said.

The UK imports electricity from the continent through subsea ‘interconnector’ cables. Ministers have backed plans for a series of new interconnectors to import more electricity to back up intermittent renewables, but critics question whether they are as reliable as building domestic power plants.

The UK was a net exporter of gas until 2003 but is now about 50pc reliant on imports, a figure that is forecast to rise to three-quarters by 2030 as North Sea supplies dwindle. Indigenous shale gas production is seen as one way to offset this trend.