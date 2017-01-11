The “surprise album drop” has been co-opted by television (“Horace and Pete,” “The OA”) and now by movies. A24 — the studio behind “Moonlight,” “20th Century Women,” and “The Lobster” — dropped a surprise trailer for a surprise movie that doesn’t even have a title yet.

The movie’s premise and plot is anyone’s best guess. The trailer gives a spooky, “Black Magic”-like sci-fi tone. Over images of a baby, a teenage boy, and an Asian couple flash phrases: “Beyond reality” becomes “Realize feeling” becomes “Feel bare” becomes “Bear witness,” etc. One of those images indicates it’s the year 2076.

Previous articleVW six face 'dieselgate’ charges as US cracks down on senior executives 
Next articleNHS to recruit hundreds of GPs from Poland, Lithuania and Greece
Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY