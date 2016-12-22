Goldchess.com sponsored a brilliancy prize with a £750 award in the London Chess Classic FIDE Open.

Chess in Schools and Communities tutor Adam Bukojemski, who plays for Battersea Chess Club, must be in the frame. It’s not often one gets to sacrifice three minor pieces.

A Bukojemski – M Stefanetti

LCC FIDE Open (9)

Caro Kann

1.e4 c6 2.d4 d5 3.Nc3 dxe4 4.Nxe4 Nd7 5.Nf3 Ngf6 6.Ng3 e6 7.Bd3 Be7 8.Qe2 b6 9.c4 Bb4+ 10.Kf1 0–0 11.Ng5 e5! (11…h6 12.h4 e5! 13.dxe5? Nxe5!) 12.a3 Be7 13.Be3 exd4 14.Bxd4 Re8 (There are some lovely variations; 14…h6 15.Nf5 Bc5 16.Qh5! Nxh5 17.Nxh6+ gxh6 18.Bh7#; 14…h6 15.Nf5 Bc5 16.Qh5 Bxd4 17.Nxh6+ gxh6 18.Qxh6 Ne5 19.Bh7+ Kh8 20.Bd3+ is a draw; 14…h6 15.Nf5 Bc5 16.Qh5 Nxh5 17.Nxh6+ Kh8 18.Ngxf7+ Rxf7 19.Nxf7+ Kg8 20.Nxd8 Bxd4 21.Nxc6 Bxb2 22.Ra2 Bf6 looks about equal) 15.Rd1 Qc7