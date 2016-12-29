German police on Thursday released a 40-year-old Tunisian man who had been held on suspicion of being an accomplice of Amri.

Investigations showed that the unnamed man, who was detained on Wednesday “is not the suspected contact of Anis Amri,” said Ms Koehler.

Investigations into “further accomplices” were continuing, she added. The man had been detained because his telephone number had been found in Amri’s mobile phone.

Prosecutors confirmed as authentic a video message released four days after the attack in which Amri swore allegiance to the head of Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isil), Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

They also said that the pistol that Amri used in the shoot-out with police in Milan had the same .22 calibre as a bullet that was fired inside the cabin of the truck. Ballistics experts are trying to ascertain whether the weapon used in Milan was the same as that used in Berlin.

Also on Thursday, Italian police searched a property in Rome and two in the town of Aprilia, south of the capital, in connection with Amri’s possible links to Italian-based jihadis.

Amri came to Europe in 2011, at the start of the so-called Arab Spring, arriving by boat on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, a stepping stone for tens of thousands of migrants and refugees in recent years. He is suspected to have stayed in or around Rome after being released from jail in Sicily last year.

He served a four-year prison term for setting fire to a migrant reception centre. The Italian media speculated that when he was stopped by a routine police patrol in Milan, he was planning to travel south to Rome with a view to obtaining false identity documents which could help him flee Europe. He reportedly asked a man outside a Milan railway station, “Where do the buses for the south leave from?”

Despite the police raids, Paolo Gentiloni, Italy’s prime minister, said that the government had so far found no evidence that the Tunisian had “particular networks” in Italy.

Franco Roberti, Italy’s head of anti-terrorism, said Amri had been radicalised since arriving in Europe. “Five years ago he was not a jihadist. In desperation, in isolation, in alienation, he found the conviction to follow the path of radicalisation,” he told La Repubblica newspaper.