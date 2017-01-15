Dr Kirby explains how now that his unit has a model of how to run efficiently, it’s community driven care which needs to be fixed. “Our biggest threat is not being able to get patients out at the other end, and patients who are medically able to leave but need care to thrive at home.” That, along with a more efficiently run and widely used 111 service would, he thinks go a long way to relieving the pressure on emergency departments. “If we could have a culture where patients called 111 if they had a minor problem, and spoke to a GP who talked them through the options that exist elsewhere… we could deliver our resources in a much more efficient way.”

It’s clear from talking to the staff here and watching a busy Friday night shift play out in front of me, with all its drama and hurdles, that they are absolutely passionate about emergency care. Which is not to say that A&E departments everywhere aren’t equally invested. What may, they feel, be unique is the inclusive culture which the appointment of a new chief executive – Pauline Philip – in 2010 brought about, coupled with the simple fact that the vast majority of staff have worked here a very long time. Giovanna Healy, a lead nurse who has worked at the trust for 36 years, tells me she could never considered working anywhere else. “We’re lucky because we have a core group of senior people that have been here for years. I can list all my staff and I’ve got about 90. Not many could say that.”

It would be short-sighted to assume that Luton and Dunstable is simply blessed with a relatively calm catchment area – its proximity to the airport and a major motorway ensure A&E is never quiet – or that it has received funding far beyond other hospitals. This is a department running on a knife edge, just like any emergency unit. But for some time now, it has kept its head just above water, and it plans to remain that way.