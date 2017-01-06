A selection of the best photos from across Africa this week:

On New Year’s Eve, clowns perform on stage at the One Lagos fiesta in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos

Dancers and singers also perform as part of the night’s entertainment

Lights shine on the pyramids on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, to usher in the New Year

Supporters of Tunisia’s Club Africain wave flags and burn flares during a friendly with Paris Saint-Germain in the harbour city of Rades

A participant in a street parade in Cape Town shows serious attitude

…while another fancy-dresser shows his cheeky side at a traditional festival in Winneba, Ghana

A Kenyan child plays on a slide as families gather to celebrate the New Year at a park in the capital Nairobi

Senegalese winger Sadio Mane takes part in a training session on Wednesday in Dakar, as the team prepares for the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon later in the month

South Sudanese shop for vegetables at a market in Yei, south-west of the capital, Juba on New Year’s Day

On Tuesday, a 19 year-old migrant from Gabon is found hiding in a suitcase during a border check between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta

An aircraft drops water on a wildfire raging in the Helderberg mountains near Cape Town in South Africa on Wednesday

Up against the same bushfire near Cape Town, firefighters spray water to prevent a flare-up

