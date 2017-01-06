Home Africa Africa's top shots: 30 December 2016 – 6 January 2017 Africa Africa's top shots: 30 December 2016 – 6 January 2017 By Susan B - Jan 6, 2017 4 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter A selection of the best photos from across Africa this week: Image copyright Reuters Image caption On New Year’s Eve, clowns perform on stage at the One Lagos fiesta in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos Image copyright Reuters Image caption Dancers and singers also perform as part of the night’s entertainment Image copyright AFP Image caption Lights shine on the pyramids on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, to usher in the New Year Image copyright AFP Image caption Supporters of Tunisia’s Club Africain wave flags and burn flares during a friendly with Paris Saint-Germain in the harbour city of Rades Image copyright AFP Image caption A participant in a street parade in Cape Town shows serious attitude Image copyright AFP Image caption …while another fancy-dresser shows his cheeky side at a traditional festival in Winneba, Ghana Image copyright AP Image caption A Kenyan child plays on a slide as families gather to celebrate the New Year at a park in the capital Nairobi Image copyright AFP Image caption Senegalese winger Sadio Mane takes part in a training session on Wednesday in Dakar, as the team prepares for the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon later in the month Image copyright Reuters Image caption South Sudanese shop for vegetables at a market in Yei, south-west of the capital, Juba on New Year’s Day Image copyright AFP Image caption On Tuesday, a 19 year-old migrant from Gabon is found hiding in a suitcase during a border check between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta Image copyright EPA Image caption An aircraft drops water on a wildfire raging in the Helderberg mountains near Cape Town in South Africa on Wednesday Image copyright Reuters Image caption Up against the same bushfire near Cape Town, firefighters spray water to prevent a flare-up Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, Reuters Source link RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Africa Nigerian Chibok girl found with her six-month-old baby Africa Egypt youth activist Ahmed Maher released from prison Africa In pictures LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement -Recent Posts Watch Carrie Fisher's Best Moments on 'Ellen' in Hilarious, Touching Tribute Movies Susan B - Jan 6, 2017 0 Sports Direct chairman saved by Mike Ashley despite majority of investors revolting Money Susan B - Jan 6, 2017 0 Princess Diana's letters about Prince Harry getting into trouble at school sell for five... Middle East Susan B - Jan 6, 2017 0 Stars mourn Carrie Fisher and mother Debbie Reynolds at private memorial service Europe Susan B - Jan 6, 2017 0