A selection of the best photos from across Africa this week: Image copyright Reuters Image caption On Saturday, a young Ghanaian wears his support for new President Nana Akufo-Addo on his cheek during his inauguration in Accra… Image copyright Reuters Image caption At the same event, a drummer entertains the presidential well-wishers… Image copyright EPA Image caption While these men blows their horns for the new president. Image copyright Reuters Image caption Neighbouring Ivory Coast was rocked on Saturday by a mutiny with these soldiers out on the streets of Bouake, the second largest city, demanding better treatment… Image copyright AFP Image caption News of the mutiny disrupted the flow of traffic into Bouake, meaning these passengers had time on their hands. Image copyright Reuters Image caption On Sunday, members of the #BringBackOurGirls campaign rally in Nigeria's capital Abuja to mark 1,000 days since more than 200 girls were kidnapped from their school in Chibok… Image copyright Reuters Image caption All did not go well for the activists as they later saw these riot-police officers charge at them to disrupt their rally. Image copyright AFP Image caption A security guard on patrol during the launch of the first batch of Standard Gauge Railway freight locomotives at the port in Mombasa, Kenya on Wednesday. Image copyright AFP Image caption Also on Wednesday, South Sudanese wheelchair basketball players train in the capital, Juba. Image copyright AFP Image caption While Tunisian boys throw stones towards a police station in a town on the border with Libya where locals are angry at a ban on cross-border trade. Image copyright AFP Image caption On Tuesday, the daughter of slain Burundian Water Minister Emmanuel Niyonkuru blesses his father's grave during his funeral in Bujumbura. Image copyright Reuters Image caption On Wednesday, an Algerian police lieutenant kneels as she watches a homeless girl eat during "Winter Soup", a charity drive by police to feed homeless people, in Algiers. Image copyright Reuters Image caption On Monday, children displaced by fighting in southern Kaduna, Nigeria, stand in front of a house where they had sought refuge. Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, Reuters