A selection of the best photos from across Africa this week:

On Saturday, a young Ghanaian wears his support for new President Nana Akufo-Addo on his cheek during his inauguration in Accra…

At the same event, a drummer entertains the presidential well-wishers…

While these men blows their horns for the new president.

Neighbouring Ivory Coast was rocked on Saturday by a mutiny with these soldiers out on the streets of Bouake, the second largest city, demanding better treatment…

News of the mutiny disrupted the flow of traffic into Bouake, meaning these passengers had time on their hands.

On Sunday, members of the #BringBackOurGirls campaign rally in Nigeria’s capital Abuja to mark 1,000 days since more than 200 girls were kidnapped from their school in Chibok…

All did not go well for the activists as they later saw these riot-police officers charge at them to disrupt their rally.

A security guard on patrol during the launch of the first batch of Standard Gauge Railway freight locomotives at the port in Mombasa, Kenya on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, South Sudanese wheelchair basketball players train in the capital, Juba.

While Tunisian boys throw stones towards a police station in a town on the border with Libya where locals are angry at a ban on cross-border trade.

On Tuesday, the daughter of slain Burundian Water Minister Emmanuel Niyonkuru blesses his father’s grave during his funeral in Bujumbura.

On Wednesday, an Algerian police lieutenant kneels as she watches a homeless girl eat during “Winter Soup”, a charity drive by police to feed homeless people, in Algiers.

On Monday, children displaced by fighting in southern Kaduna, Nigeria, stand in front of a house where they had sought refuge.

