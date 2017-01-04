Priced at sixpence, the very first edition of the magazine did not record why the Earl had been chosen.

Since then, the frontispiece page quickly became the home of Britain’s young aristocratic women, nicknamed Girls in Pearls for the commonly-seen accessory of choice.

Only a handful of men have graced the page in the last 120 years, with members of the Royal family occasionally being permitted a guest slot along with Sir Winston Churchill and, once, a horse.

This week, Viscount Andover and his children the Hon Eloise Howard and the Hon Arthur Howard, of Charlton Park, Wiltshire, will appear opposite their ancestor.