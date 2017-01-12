“A huge cross party effort has gone in to support this proposal and the bottom line is it has been criticised along every step on that journey.”

John Carr, the head of the Children’s Charities Coalition on Internet Safety, said: “It’s clear he hasn’t read what is actually being done because everything he says is wrong.

“Proportionality is in the eye of the beholder but it’s clear there a benefit to children in introducing these measures.

“States are under an obligation to protect children from this kind of harmful material that’s what the government is doing.”

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport said: “This Government is proud to be putting in place robust measures to keep children safe from harmful pornographic content on the internet.”