Toulouse-based Airbus has been hampered by problems with suppliers failing to deliver components on time and of the right quality in the past. Last year Mr Bregier publicly shamed one supplier over its failings.

Updating on supply chain issues, he said the programmes had largely been “de-risked”, and predicted deliveries going above 700 in 2017. The company is targeting a production rate of 60 a month of its best-selling A320 family of small airliners by mid-2019. The A350 programme – Airbus’s most modern jet – is targeting a rate of 10 a month by the end of 2018.

Airbus landed 731 orders for new aircraft in 2016, worth $132.7bn at list prices, though the true figure is likely to be much lower as aircraft are generally sold at a large discount.

The order total includes a late surge with 320 orders booked in December, though it is still a significant drop on the 1,080 announced the previous year.

By comparison, Boeing announced orders for 668 aircraft in 2016, down 13pc on the previous year.

‘Hoarding’ orders

Mr Leahy denied that the company “hoarded” orders to announce at set-piece events such as Wednesday’s annual conference.

“We do not save up orders,” he said on the sidelines of the event. “We use the year-end as a deadline to work to. It’s not like the price would suddenly change if we did not meet that deadline.”

Notable customers in the late surge included Iran Air, with the national carrier agreeing to take 98 aircraft from Airbus now that sanctions against the country have been lifted.

Both Airbus and Boeing are eager to break into the market which has been closed for almost 40 years, with both landing significant orders from Tehran.

Airbus is the first to deliver to Iran, handing over one of its A321 airliners at ceremony on Wednesday afternoon at the company’s Toulouse base.

Iran a ‘growth area’

Iran is likely to be a massive growth area for Airbus and Boeing as passengers become at ease with flying again, according to the boss of the national carrier.

Speaking as he took delivery of the first of 100 new planes Iran Air has ordered from Airbus, Farhad Parvaresh, chairman of the airline, said his country has seen “tremendous” growth since sanctions were lifted early last year.

“In the past six to seven months there has been 20pc increase in passenger numbers,” he said.

“In Iran many people are afraid of flying, but people will definitely fly on newer planes.”