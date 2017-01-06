So how does it work?

Proof has been billed as “a premium wearable for happy hours, wine tastings, and more”, with users receiving real-time, customisable notifications via a smartphone app.

It will allow wearers to pre-set alcohol consumption limits, with the smart bracelet monitoring BAL through perspiration in real-time.

“Milo’s wrist-worn biometric sensor was developed to provide an accurate and affordable means for continuously tracking blood alcohol level without needing to blow into a breathalyser or take a blood test,” the company explains.