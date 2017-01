There has been little love lost between the actor and the president elect in recent months, with Mr Trump angered by Baldwin’s impersonation on the hit comedy show, Saturday Night Live.

Mr Trump turned to his favourite form of communication, Twitter, to give critique of Baldwin’s performance.

“Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me,” Trump tweeted. “Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election!”