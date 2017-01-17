Needing a goalkeeper to round out our selections fairly, there are really only two names to consider: Alban Lafont of Toulouse and Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan.

It’s the latter who is the clear and absolute standout, already an elite goalkeeper at just 17 years of age with almost 50 Serie A performances to his name. Tall, imposing, reading the game extremely well and with impressive maturity and distribution, Donnarumma is a cert to be the Italian No. 1 in years to come.

His club football destiny might be at Milan for the time being, but unless they return to the top of Italian football, it’d be no surprise to see him move on. Guess who are constantly rumoured to be in the market for a new goalkeeper?

Real Madrid gave Iker Casillas his chance at just 17 and Donnarumma has already proven he is capable of the same feats at the same age.

