The Colorado Rockies have signed veteran utility man Alexi Amarista to a contract.

The team officially announced a one-year deal with Amarista for 2017.

An agreement between Amarista and the Rockies has been in the works for weeks, when Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported on Dec. 26 it would be a one-year deal with an option for 2018.

The official announcement does not mention an option year in the contract, but the Rockies do upgrade their depth all over the field with Amarista next season.

The 27-year-old Amarista has played six positions during his MLB career, including two brief appearances as pitcher in 2015 and 2016. He was primarily an infielder with the Padres last season, shifting between second base, third base and shortstop.

The Rockies have spent their offseason trying to add more versatility. Gerardo Parra has the ability to play all three outfield positions, and Ian Desmond will be the team’s starting first baseman and has experience at shortstop and center field.

Amarista doesn’t offer much with the bat, owning a .230/.276/.320 slash line in six seasons with the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels. Moving to hitter-friendly Coors Field could provide a boost to his offensive numbers, but the Rockies are signing him for depth more than anything else.