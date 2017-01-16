Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez admitted to tax fraud on Monday to the degree of almost €1 million (£880,000) and could now reportedly be hit with a jail sentence.

According to Europa Press (h/t Sport), Sanchez appeared to a Catalan court via a video link and admitted to two counts of fraud to the total of €983,443 (£865,386) between 2012 and 2013.

As reported by Matt Heath-Smith of The Sun, the Chile international could now be hit with a jail term, although it’s noted he “is unlikely to serve any time behind bars.”

Per Heath-Smith, jail terms in Spain can be served under probation provided they are not longer than two years in duration; Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano were recently slapped with 21-month and one-year sentences, respectively, for tax offences.

Europa Press noted that Sanchez has already paid back the aforementioned sums and, consequently, the case is unlikely to reach trial. Additionally, it’s noted Sanchez’s lawyers and the treasury would have to determine what is a sufficient fine for the player.



LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Sanchez spent three seasons with Barcelona.

According to Marca, the amounts were due to be paid by the Chile international due to image rights, but he avoided doing so by utilising Numidia Trading, a company based in Malta.

Sanchez was a Barcelona player at the time of the noted offences, spending three years with the Catalan club before making the switch to Arsenal in 2014 after the FIFA World Cup. Per Squawka Football, he’s been in wonderful form so far this term:

Alexis Sanchez has scored 14 goals in the Premier League this season, moving level with Diego Costa for the league’s top scorer. pic.twitter.com/FS5TZAwKFk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 14, 2017

Indeed, the Chilean has become a vital part of the Gunners setup since his move to the Emirates Stadium, offering intensity and ingenuity in the final third.

However, there is plenty of speculation about Sanchez’s future at the club, as Arsenal have yet to convince the player to sign a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in 2018. According to a report from John Cross of the Daily Mirror in December, the Gunners have yet to meet the 28-year-old’s wage demands of £250,000 per week.