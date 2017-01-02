In his long running legal battle he twice lost appeals to his deportation but because of human rights laws the Government has been unable to remove him to Algeria.

Now in a ruling on December 16th by the Special Immigration Appeals Commision, Mr Justice Collins said that G no longer poses a risk to national security and that limiting his right to live in the UK threatened his mental health.

Mr Justice Collins said:

… I am satisfied as is shown by the history that there is now no reasonable need for limited leave. The possibility of removal is remote in the extreme. While I am not persuaded that the effect of maintaining short leave and conditions is to breach Article 3 of the ECHR, there can be no question that that is having an adverse effect on his mental health. Overall, I have no doubt that the time has come when to maintain limited leave because of the supposed need for conditions is unreasonable.’ It follows that the decision letter must be quashed and reconsideration must be given to the claimant’s application having regard to what I have said in this judgment. The condition restricting his ability to leave his address for the named period is unlawful, but I doubt that that unlawfulness carries with it a claim for damages. Since there is no risk of absconding, reporting requirements are unreasonable.

A spokesman for the Home Office said the Government had received the judgement and was considering its options.