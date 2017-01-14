Even when a visa application was rightly denied, the jury heard appeals to the Home Office were successful, with the grooms being allowed to stay as a legal spouse.

“These six defendants were involved in arranging these marriages, setting them up and running the show. Many of the grooms were desperate. They had already tried and failed to stay in the UK.”

The jury were told Miss Kezelyte was the “ringleader” who recruited most of the brides and her mother booked flights and helped launder the profits.

“The other defendants assisted in moving around the money and helped out at the weddings themselves,” explained Mr Polnay.

Five women – also including Beata Jarmolovic, 28, Renata Semasko, 29, and Rita Sperskaite, 25 – have pleaded not guilty to conspiring together between February 1, 2012 and August 28, 2014 to assist unlawful immigration by arranging the marriages and assisting the grooms.

They also deny money laundering. The trial continues.