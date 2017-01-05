Prisoners should be allowed to wear their own clothes in jail because transgender inmates are allowed to wear dresses and make-up, inspectors have said.

HMP Whatton in Nottinghamshire, Europe’s biggest prison for sex offenders, has seen a rise in the number of transgender prisoners, who are “living in role” and so treated as women, in the past year.

Eight new transgender inmates have arrived at the 840-capacity prison recently, with a total of 12 now living as women in the all-male prison.

They are allowed to order female clothing – including dresses, skirts, blouses, knickers and bras – from various catalogues and are permitted to wear make-up, including mascara, lipstick and foundation. They can spend up to £25-a-week on cosmetics and clothes, whereas non-transgender prisoners don’t have access to the same benefits.