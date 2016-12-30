“I hope that after this performance, it will be performed all around the world, that everyone will want to put it on and everyone will want to know it.”

When asked about her future plans, on Radio 4’s Today programme, she added: “After Cinderella, I want to write my piano concerto, because I’ve written the third movement but I’ve got to finish the second movement.

“I’m also writing a book now and I want to publish it, and make it into a film, and then I want to write music for the film.”

Her opera tells the story of a young composer, Cinderella, whose poetic prince falls in love with a melody she wrote, vowing to track her down.