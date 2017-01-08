The show depicted a six-year-old asking her family’s new Amazon Echo “can you play dollhouse with me and get me a dollhouse?”

The device followed the command, ordering a KidKraft Sparkle mansion dollhouse, in addition to “four pounds of sugar cookies.”

The parents quickly realized what had happened and have since added a code for purchases. They have also donated the dollhouse a local children’s hospital.

However viewers’ Alexa gadgets also complied with the request and also purchased dolls’ houses.

Experts said the incident highlighted the need for people to password protect their Amazon Echo devices to avoid rogue payments being made.

David Emm, a security expert at Kaspersky Labs, a web security firm, said: “People need to find a compromise where they feel comfortable between achieving security and enjoying the convenience of these gadgets. It is certainly advisable to opt for having a verbal password or code to minimize the risk.”

He added that a growing wave of cyber criminals are targeting smart household devices in a bid to hack into people’s accounts and steal money.

The Daily Telegraph approached Amazon for comment.