It says the warehouses could float at 45,000 feet above urban areas, above the altitude of commercial aircraft, but descend to 2,000 feet if they need to cover a smaller area such as a dense sporting event or deliver items more quickly. At this height, they would also be visible, allowing advertising to appear on the warehouse itself.

At a lower altitude, drones would be able to deliver perishable food or even prepared meals. The drones and floating warehouse would be connected to servers on the ground by connecting to each other, or via satellite or other wireless connection.

Many patented designs take years to see the light of day if they emerge at all, although Amazon has been aggressive in its belief that drone deliveries could be the future, reducing congestion on roads and allowing quicker orders. It is testing the vehicles in the UK, where it has benefited from more liberal regulations, and has now started a trial of drone deliveries with two customers, set to be extended in the coming weeks.