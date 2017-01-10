Lester Cohen/Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Amber Heard is responding to Johnny Depp after the actor requested $100,000 in court sanctions from his ex.
In official documents obtained by E! News, the Justice League star assured the court that she has been committed to a quick resolution of her divorce. But according to the actress, “Johnny and his counsel seem to wish to prolong this proceeding as a means of punishing me.”
“I am now told that Johnny is taking outrageous steps of seeking legal fees from me because I have asked the court to enforce the settlement agreement that we reached four months ago,” she wrote. “I am told that Johnny somehow claims I am the one who is delaying settlement rather than the other way around. These claims are contemptible and shocking.”
Amber added, “Johnny has delayed the resolutions of this matter. I want my life back. I want to be divorced from Johnny now.”
Back in December, Johnny’s team filed court documents alleging that Amber “continues to needless litigate a case which has been settled, all while parading in front of the media in a desperate attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame.”
In the event that Amber fails to contribute $100,000 to Johnny’s attorney’s fees and costs as sanctions, Johnny asked that he be allowed to deduct the same from his next equalization payment.
Amber’s attorney would later tell E! News that the move was “another lame attempt by Mr. Depp and his team to not pay my client the money she is owed.”
Back in August, the former couple agreed to a $7 million settlement, all of which would be donated by Johnny to the ACLA and Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, per Amber’s request.
In the midst of her divorce drama, Amber was able to step out at The Art of Elysium presents Stevie Wonder’s HEAVEN event at Red Studios in Los Angeles this weekend. She also attended W magazine’s It Girls Luncheon.
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua