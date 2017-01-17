Loud music can often prevent sirens from being heard until emergency vehicles are too close for cars to give way. Knowing this, three students in Sweden developed a system to try and stem the increasing number of accidents involving motorists not hearing sirens thanks to sound insulation improvements.

“We want to catch motorists’ attention at an early stage, and mitigate stress that impairs road safety,” said Erneberg.

The technology calculates how prematurely drivers need to be notified an ambulance is approaching based on levels of traffic in the area. It then sends a spoken warning through the car’s speakers that says, “Emergency vehicle approaching, please give way”.

Although the Evam system only alerts cars that have their radio turned on, it is estimated that the system will reach two-thirds of cars on the road. It can take over when drivers have external media connected via Bluetooth or an auxiliary cable.

It is also able to warn drivers about accidents coming up on their journey.

“It fulfills three functions: improving accessibility for first responders, improving road safety and make the working environment in transport better for vulnerable professions,” said Erneberg.