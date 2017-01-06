ORLANDO, Fla. — American men’s tennis fell ill about a decade ago and continues to suffer through a generalized malaise. However, the USTA’s new national campus in Orlando, Fla. could provide a boost that leads to the recovery of men’s tennis in this country.

Being promoted as “the new home of American tennis,” the $60 million, 64-acre site in the Lake Nona neighborhood, features 100 tennis courts, including six with red clay imported from Europe.

Some courts feature smart technology that provides video and data that can used to analyze a player’s game. There is also a player development center with a strength and conditioning area with a 350-foot sprint track, sand pit, indoor and outdoor workout areas and lodging for up to 40 players.

“It’s a magical mecca for American tennis,” said 18-time Grand Slam winner Chris Evert, who was at the site for the “first serve” ceremony Monday.



John Raoux/Associated Press

Entrance to the new national campus of the USTA in Orlando, Fla.

“This is the largest tennis campus in America, maybe the world?,” said Evert. “I think I know most of the world campuses and the national tennis centers in other countries and I don’t think anyone has anything as wonderful as this.”

It’s been 14 years since Andy Roddick won the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam singles title for an American male. Right now there are no American men in the Top 10. The highest ranked (No. 19) American, John Isner, is 31.

The new center offers the full spectrum of tennis participation, from beginner and recreational players to collegiate and professional players, all in one public facility.

The new campus opens at the time when there is a promising young crop of talented players rising in the U.S.

“This will be great for American men’s tennis because you’ve got the access and you’ve got players training together,” said retired American tennis player James Blake, who got his first glimpse of the facility Monday.

I think, especially with this young crew right now of Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Francis Tiafoe, Reilly Opelka, Jared Donaldson, these guys are all going to push each other the same way (Pete) Sampras, (Andre) Agassi, (Jim) Courier and Michael Chang pushed each other and myself, (Andy) Roddick, Mardy Fish and (Robby) Ginepri pushed each other. No one is going to want to be left behind.

“You hope with a place like this we will get the best athletes playing,” said Blake. “But right now the top athletes in the country are gravitating towards basketball, football and towards baseball. I’d love to see that change and it doesn’t take much in tennis because if you have one to two superstars you’ll have a lot of people showing interest.”

The lack of interest and achievement among Americans is specific to men’s singles. In the past five years, Americans have had someone ranked No. 1 or win a Grand Slam in women’s singles, women’s doubles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles.

At the 2012 Olympics in London, the U.S. tennis team medaled in women’s singles, women’s doubles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Those areas continue to have Americans ranked in the Top 10. Currently, there are four American men ranked in the Top 20 in doubles.

Americans are desperate for a superstar in men’s singles.

“When you had Sampras and Agassi, the level and excitement about tennis in this country was huge,” said Blake. “Then it fell off a little bit and then you got Andy Roddick and the excitement grew a little bit when he won the U.S. Open.

“Without a doubt, it is the very best tennis facility in the world” – Jim Courier on soon-to-open USTA National Campus in Orlando pic.twitter.com/9ziUbA5dCE — Randy Walker (@TennisPublisher) December 27, 2016

“You see it on the women’s side with the Williams sisters, you still see a lot of excitement. But if you don’t see superstars it makes it tough to generate a lot of excitement. I think this (the new campus) is one thing that can do that.”

According to USTA Chairman, CEO and President Katrina Adams, there’s been a strategic effort to boost teamwork among the professionals in American tennis.

“That’s the one thing ignited in our athletes, is being part of the team. If you’re an American, you’re part of Team USA. You don’t have to be playing at the U.S. team development center. Wherever you are you are part of Team USA and we are providing resources,” Adams said.

She’s already noticed the sense of teamwork among the younger players such as Madison Keys, Christina Mchale and many on the men’s side.

“When they come here to train or they travel to tournaments, they’re Team USA. It’s not about No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4. They’re traveling together, eating together and competing together. They’re on social media together. There’s now a brotherhood and sisterhood established in the last couple of years that really hasn’t been there,” said Adams.

I know when I grew up it was all about me, me, me, me, me and that’s more a part of our American culture. When you travel the world the other countries are more of a team culture. I don’t care what ranking they are, the top French player is going to watch the No. 300 player because that’s part of their culture. Now mind you, they’re smaller. Their countries are the size of our states. But we’re developing that with our North American players.

“There’s a real feeling of Team USA here that’s being developed,” said Jim Courier, who grew up in Central Florida and has lived in the Lake Nona area since the late 1990s.

“For many many years, American tennis players operated as independent contractors,” he said. Courier hopes the team aspects generates healthy competition, but acknowledged that a breakout American male star is the best way to fuel a resurgence in men’s tennis in this country.

“Nothing is going to attract interest in the sport more than someone like Serena Williams or if we get another male Grand Slam champion like Andy Roddick,” said Courier. “Those are the players that also capture children’s imaginations and bring them into the sport. But access is key too. Now we have this public facility with 100 courts that’s open in Central Florida.”